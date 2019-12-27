Voting underway for most popular K-pop artist in China

South Korean boy band BTS Photo: VCG

Online voting is underway for the 34th Golden Disc Most Popular Artist award on the international version of TikTok and NetEase Cloud Music, which ends Friday. Chinese netizens can vote on the NetEase platform, and international fans can vote through TikTok.According to the results on Thursday, South Korean boy band BTS stands as the worldwide champion and boy bands and solo artists are in general more popular than their female counterparts.Super Junior and TVXQ! stand at Top 5 best artist category in China, but did not crack TikTok's Top 10. The boy bands debuted in 2005 and 2003 respectively under the South Korea's SM Entertainment banner.Consisting of idols from the post-80s generation, both groups were among the first K-pop acts to enter the Chinese market and still hold a large fan base.Chinese netizens have revealed greater enthusiasm in voting based on NetEase rankings which offer significantly higher numbers than TikTok.23-year-old South Korean singer Kang Daniel, a former member of Wanna One, is the only soloist artist to crack the Top 10 on both platforms.Female artists are absent from NetEase's Top 10 list. Mamamoo, the only female singer to come close, is at the 11th position with 4.05 million votes, 110,000 votes less that NCT Dream. Red Velvet and Blackpink follow behind by one million votes from their neighbor candidates.Thursday's voting results:1. BTS: 1,828,8222. Seventeen: 755,7913. EXO: 713,7114. Kang Daniel: 621,7065. NCT DREAM: 398,9696. GOT7: 355,1307. TWICE: 338,8008. Blackpink: 281,1609. NU'EST: 252,06410. Monsta X: 243,1491. BTS: 305,209,2912. Super Junior: 295,424,1013. SEVENTEEN: 28,077,0244. TVXQ!: 16,816,1435. N.Flying: 13,601,3256. GOT7: 12,867,8867. WINNER: 12,309,2488. Kang Daniel: 5,609,8479. AB6IX: 4,220,83710. NCT DREAM: 4,110,335