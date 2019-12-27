1,400 Syrian refugees return home from Lebanon

Syrian refugees returning from Lebanon are seen in a bus at the Jdaidet Yabous border crossing, west of Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 26, 2019. Around 1,400 Syrian refugees returned to their homeland from different areas in Lebanon on Thursday, Lebanese media reported. Photo: Xinhua



Around 1,400 Syrian refugees returned to their homeland from different areas in Lebanon on Thursday, local media reported.The refugees returned under the supervision of Lebanon's general security in cooperation with Syria' general security, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.More than 1 million Syrian refugees are registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon, while the Lebanese government estimated the exact number of Syrians in the country at 1.5 million.The flow of Syrian refugees to Lebanon has weighed heavily on the country's economy and infrastructure, prompting Lebanese officials to urge the international community for support in guaranteeing the return of refugees.Lebanese President Michel Aoun noted last month that around 390,000 Syrians had returned to their homeland from Lebanon.