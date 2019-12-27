Cambodian PM says recent China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting bodes well for Asia

Photo taken on Dec. 24, 2019, shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets the press with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after the 8th China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 24, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

