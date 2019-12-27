Highlights of Christmas celebrations in Croatia

Motorcycle club members dressed in Santa Claus costume pose for a group photo during Christmas celebrations in the old town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Dec. 26, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Motorcycle club members dressed in Santa Claus costume ride motorcycles to distribute presents as part of traditional Christmas celebrations in the Old Town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Dec. 26, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

A motorcycle club member dressed in Santa Claus costume rides a motorcycle to distribute presents as part of traditional Christmas celebrations in the Old Town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Dec. 26, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

A capuchin monkey looks into a Christmas gift package at Zagreb Zoo in Zagreb, capital of Croatia, on Dec. 26, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

African lions look into Christmas gift packages at Zagreb Zoo in Zagreb, capital of Croatia, on Dec. 26, 2019. Photo: Xinhua