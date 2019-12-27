HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
No need to fear joint military exercise
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/27 14:43:36
Some Westerners, especially Americans, are vigilant about the benign relationship between China, Russia and Iran. They should examine themselves for such a mind-set. The joint military exercises will improve the three countries' friendship, and they are rational. Only those with guilty consciences will feel uneasy.
Global Times
