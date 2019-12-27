Fanxin Village develops traditional embroidery industry to increase villagers' incomes

Villagers make embroidery handicrafts at Fanxin Village of Wanrong County, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2019. The village has been in recent years developing traditional embroidery industry to increase villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Villagers make embroidery handicrafts at Fanxin Village of Wanrong County, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2019. The village has been in recent years developing traditional embroidery industry to increase villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)