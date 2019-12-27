Fanxin Village develops traditional embroidery industry to increase villagers' incomes

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/27 16:41:57

Villagers make embroidery handicrafts at Fanxin Village of Wanrong County, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2019. The village has been in recent years developing traditional embroidery industry to increase villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
