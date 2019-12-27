Artist inherits, develops paper-cutting skills for over 40 years in China's Shanxi

Zhang Yongzhong demonstrates paper-cutting skills at a studio in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2019. Paper-cutting artist Zhang Yongzhong, 51, began to learn the skills at the age of seven and has inherited and developed the skills for over 40 years. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhang Yongzhong checks his paper-cutting work at a studio in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2019. Paper-cutting artist Zhang Yongzhong, 51, began to learn the skills at the age of seven and has inherited and developed the skills for over 40 years. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhang Yongzhong shows paper-cutting skills at a studio in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2019. Paper-cutting artist Zhang Yongzhong, 51, began to learn the skills at the age of seven and has inherited and developed the skills for over 40 years. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhang Yongzhong shows his paper-cutting works at a studio in Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2019. Paper-cutting artist Zhang Yongzhong, 51, began to learn the skills at the age of seven and has inherited and developed the skills for over 40 years. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)