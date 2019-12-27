Visitors feed gulls at the Haigeng Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 11, 2003. Urban parks in China offer easy place for people to relax and unwind. Furthermore, China's urban parks feature more less-impact exercise equipment and ways to have fun for young and old. With the breeze blowing and boats floating in the parks, people enjoyed dancing, singing and folklore performance from 1950s to 1990s. Nowadays, people have more choices of activities in the parks, like the fashion show by the elderly locals and the low expense wedding ceremony for the young people. These typical scenes of China's urban parks not only mirror the changes of people's leisure life, but also show the social development in miniature, as China is building ecological civilization and promoting the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

Photo taken in December 1998 shows a group of eldly people practicing chorus at the Luxun Park in Shanghai, east China. Urban parks in China offer easy place for people to relax and unwind. Furthermore, China's urban parks feature more less-impact exercise equipment and ways to have fun for young and old. With the breeze blowing and boats floating in the parks, people enjoyed dancing, singing and folklore performance from 1950s to 1990s. Nowadays, people have more choices of activities in the parks, like the fashion show by the elderly locals and the low expense wedding ceremony for the young people. These typical scenes of China's urban parks not only mirror the changes of people's leisure life, but also show the social development in miniature, as China is building ecological civilization and promoting the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

A visitor strikes the big bell at the Huanghelou Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019. Urban parks in China offer easy place for people to relax and unwind. Furthermore, China's urban parks feature more less-impact exercise equipment and ways to have fun for young and old. With the breeze blowing and boats floating in the parks, people enjoyed dancing, singing and folklore performance from 1950s to 1990s. Nowadays, people have more choices of activities in the parks, like the fashion show by the elderly locals and the low expense wedding ceremony for the young people. These typical scenes of China's urban parks not only mirror the changes of people's leisure life, but also show the social development in miniature, as China is building ecological civilization and promoting the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)

People enjoy fresh air with their birds at the Zhongshan Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2014. Urban parks in China offer easy place for people to relax and unwind. Furthermore, China's urban parks feature more less-impact exercise equipment and ways to have fun for young and old. With the breeze blowing and boats floating in the parks, people enjoyed dancing, singing and folklore performance from 1950s to 1990s. Nowadays, people have more choices of activities in the parks, like the fashion show by the elderly locals and the low expense wedding ceremony for the young people. These typical scenes of China's urban parks not only mirror the changes of people's leisure life, but also show the social development in miniature, as China is building ecological civilization and promoting the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A man practices Wushu, the Chinese martial arts, with a broadsword at a park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 8, 2012.





Enthusiasts of cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, perform during a show at the Renmin Park in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, May 3, 2015.

A man practices Chinese calligraphy on the ground at the Renmin Park in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2007.