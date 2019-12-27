Up the wrong path

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

A recent post on Sina Weibo by Feng Gang, a professor of Zhejiang University has raised eyebrows. Feng recalled that a student, who got dead-drunk during gathering of Feng after the student cleared the entrance exam to a graduate program, had to be sent back by friends. The student, who wanted to select Feng as his research mentor, was encouraged to drink over 250 gram Chinese liquor during the gathering. Feng said the student's performance in trying his best to have alcohol can lay the foundation for his bright future. Urging others, especially subordinates, to drink liquor, which can enliven the atmosphere in a gathering, is common in China and many believe it can show one's respect and loyalty. Unfortunately, it is not rare to hear someone sent to hospital or even die because of excessive drinking. An academic is supposed to guide students not only about studies but also about building proper values and acting responsibly. Abusing power to encourage students to drink disproportionately large amounts of alcohol that can be dangerous does not go with a professor's role. The amount of alcohol consumed can't measure his achievements or the respect for the supervisor.