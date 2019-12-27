Children accept treatment for malnutrition in Sanaa, Yemen

A malnourished child receives medical treatment at an anti-malnutrition treating department in Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 26, 2019. More than 24 million Yemenis, or 80 percent of its total population, need some form of humanitarian assistance. Some 7.4 million people need nutrition assistance, of whom 3.2 million people require treatment for acute malnutrition, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Dec. 18. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A mother holds her malnourished child at an anti-malnutrition treating department in Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 26, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A mother feeds her malnourished child at an anti-malnutrition treating department in Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 26, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A mother feeds her malnourished child as he receives medical treatment at an anti-malnutrition treating department in Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 26, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)