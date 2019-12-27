China's expedition team obtains rare Antarctic fish samples from deep water

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2019 shows members of China's 36th Antarctic expedition team aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 take back a trawl in the Cosmonauts Sea. The expedition team obtained a collection of rare Antarctic fish samples from the waters at a depth of nearly 1,100 meters during the latest trawling and sampling operation in the Cosmonauts Sea on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Dec. 20, 2019 shows a part of the fish samples obtained by China's 36th Antarctic expedition team aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Cosmonauts Sea. The expedition team obtained a collection of rare Antarctic fish samples from the waters at a depth of nearly 1,100 meters during the latest trawling and sampling operation in the Cosmonauts Sea on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

