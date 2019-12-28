China's top legislature to convene annual session on March 5

2019-12-28

 The 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its third annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2020, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Saturday.

The decision was adopted via a vote at the end of the bimonthly session of the NPC Standing Committee held from Dec. 23 to 28.

