China's top legislature to convene annual session on March 5
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/28 9:35:53
The 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its third annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2020, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Saturday.
The decision was adopted via a vote at the end of the bimonthly session of the NPC Standing Committee held from Dec. 23 to 28.
