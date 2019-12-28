China exports Beidou system products to over 120 countries, regions

Photo: Xinhua
China has exported its Beidou
Navigation Satellite System (BDS) basic products to more than 120 countries and regions, said BDS spokesperson Ran Chengqi Friday.
The BDS has entered into a new era of global service, benefiting ASEAN
, South Asia, Eastern Europe, West Asia and Africa in precision farming, digital construction and smart port construction, Ran told a press conference.
China has implemented international exchanges and cooperation in the area of satellite navigation systems, according to Ran.
An intergovernmental cooperation agreement on satellite navigation between China and Russia has entered into force, and the China-Russia satellite navigation monitoring and assessment platform has been put into operation.
China and the United States have deepened coordination of signal interoperability. China and EU have cooperated in frequency coordination.
China has continuously promoted its BDS's compatibility with other navigation systems to benefit global users, Ran said.
Named after the Chinese term for the Big Dipper constellation, China's Beidou navigation system is one of the four space-based navigation networks operating globally, along with the US GPS system, Russia's GLONASS and the European Union's Galileo.