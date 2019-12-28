Kyrgyz President extends condolences over plane crash in Kazakhstan

A staff member of the Emergency Situations Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs works at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 27, 2019. At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured after a plane of Kazakh airline Bek Air with 100 people aboard crashed early Friday near the country's biggest city of Almaty. The plane was en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan. Photo: Xinhua

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on Friday expressed condolences to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the victims of an airplane crash near Almaty city.In his condolence message, the Kyrgyz president said that he received the news of the human casualties in the Almaty-Nur-Sultan flight with a feeling of deep sorrow."On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the relatives of the victims, and share the bitterness of irreparable loss," he noted, adding his wishes of speedy recovery to all the victims.The plane of the Kazakh airline Bek Air, heading from Almaty to Nur-Sultan, disappeared from the radar after takeoff. The airliner lost its height and crashed into a two-storey building. According to data of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, there were 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard the aircraft. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in the crash.