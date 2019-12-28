Winter view of salt lakes in Yuncheng, N China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/28 16:19:01

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2019 shows a winter view of salt lakes in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2019 shows a winter view of salt lakes in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2019 shows a winter view of salt lakes in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2019 shows a winter view of salt lakes in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus