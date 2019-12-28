A selection of photos of China's Tibet in 2019

A woman wears Burang clothes in Burang County of Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 22, 2019. Burang clothes has a history of more than 1,000 years. It is decorated with gold, silver, pearls and other jewels. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Herdsmen take part in a yak competition to celebrate Ongkor Festival (Bumper Harvest) in Quxu County of Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on May 24, 2019 shows mountain guides scaling Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhaxi Cering/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2019 shows the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2019 shows fog floating above Medog County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Black-necked cranes fly over a natural reserve for the birds in Lhunzhub County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Competitors warm up before a horse race in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Residents attend a spring plowing ceremony in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)