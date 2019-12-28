Freight train accelerates cereal transportation between Huangshi, Chengdu

Aerial photo shows imported soybean in bulk being transferred from a ship to containers in Huangshi New Port of central China's Hubei Province on Dec. 27, 2019. China Railway Wuhan Group Co., Ltd. started a regular cereal freight train for railway and waterway multimodal transportation from Huangshi of Hubei Province, to Chengdu of Sichuan Province. The new service will shorten the freight transportation time between Huangshi and Chengdu by seven days at least as compared with previous sole waterway transport. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Aerial photo shows imported soybean in bulk being transferred from a ship to containers in Huangshi New Port of central China's Hubei Province on Dec. 27, 2019. China Railway Wuhan Group Co., Ltd. started a regular cereal freight train for railway and waterway multimodal transportation from Huangshi of Hubei Province, to Chengdu of Sichuan Province. The new service will shorten the freight transportation time between Huangshi and Chengdu by seven days at least as compared with previous sole waterway transport. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)