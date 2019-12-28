Death toll in Somalia car bomb attack rises to 61

2019/12/28

At least 61 people were killed and dozens of others injured in a car bomb attack in Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu on Saturday, according to reports. 

The initial report said the explosion happened during rush hour at a busy checkpoint in the city.

Many people, including students in buses, were passing through the area when the blast occurred, according to AFP.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Local officials said the death toll is likely to rise and rescue operations are underway.

