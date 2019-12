Photo:Xinhua

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he plans to visit New York in January 2020, according to the nation's Mehr News Agency.Zarif will be departing from Tehran on January 9, Mehr reported.One of the issues listed on the agenda of his trip is to attend a United Nations Security Council session themed multilateralism, according to the report. Vietnam has invited him to the meeting as Vietnam is going to chair UNSC starting from January next year.