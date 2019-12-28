Remains of six people found after Hawaii helicopter crash, no Chinese onboard

File Photo:Xinhua

The remains of six people have been recovered on Friday following a tour helicopter crash in Hawaii and the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles has confirmed that no Chinese citizens were onboard.Seven individuals -- one pilot and six passengers, including two children -- were on the flight, which crashed on its way back from a sightseeing tour on Thursday.Local authorities said there are no indications of survivors and that the search for the last person yet to be recovered would resume on Saturday.The bodies that have been recovered have not been identified, said authorities, adding the families of the victims are being notified.The crash site of the helicopter has been confirmed to be in Koke'e State Park near Nu'alolo Cliff Trail on the Kauai island, according to a release of Kauai County.According to a preliminary report, the pilot said the tour was leaving the Waimea Canyon area, known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday (0240 GMT on Friday), which was the last contact with the helicopter, Kauai police said.Multiple agencies have been engaged in the massive search for the aircraft by air and sea since Thursday night. But by about 3:30 p.m. on Friday (0130 GMT on Saturday), fog and poor visibility forced Kauai firefighters to suspend their search for the seventh person onboard the chopper until Saturday morning.According to local media reports, the US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the crashed helicopter was a Eurocopter AS350 B2. Its safety record was not immediately available.The US National Transportation Safety Board aviation accident database lists nine crashes of Hawaii helicopter sightseeing flights in the last 10 years, including three with fatalities.