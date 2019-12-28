China abolishes 'custody and education' system for prostitutes

Photo:VCG

China's top legislature on Saturday decided to abolish the controversial regulation of "custody and education" of sex workers, which allowed the detention of prostitutes and their customers for up to two years without trial.The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress approved the decision, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The decision will take effect on Sunday.Following the abolishment, those currently held in detention centers will be released.The law was in place for more than 20 years in China. It played a key role in re-educating sex workers and maintain social order and security, said Xinhua. However, with the improvement of China's legal system, the practice of "custody and education" became inapplicable.Even though the law has been abolished, prostitution is still illegal in China. Prostitutes and their customers may face up to 15 days of detention and fines up to 5,000 yuan.Global Times