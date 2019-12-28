China's November forex market turnover at 16.08 trillion yuan

Photo:Xinhua

China's foreign exchange (forex) market reported a turnover of 16.08 trillion yuan (about 2.29 trillion US dollars) in November, official data showed.Specifically, turnover of forex transactions between banks and their clients totaled 2.36 trillion yuan last month, while that of interbank forex transactions stood at 13.73 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.In the first 11 months of this year, forex market turnover totaled 183.46 trillion yuan, showed the data.