Scenery of Qutang Gorge, one of Three Gorges on Yangtze River

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/28 20:16:35

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2019 shows the scenery of Qutang Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
