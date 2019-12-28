Iranian farmers harvest oranges in Mazandaran province

Workers transport harvested oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

Workers wash harvested oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

A farmer rests beside harvested oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)