Iranian farmers harvest oranges in Mazandaran province

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/28 20:43:08

Workers transport harvested oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Workers wash harvested oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Farmers harvest oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

A farmer harvests oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

Farmers harvest oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

A farmer rests beside harvested oranges at a village in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Dec. 27, 2019. Oranges farms in northern Iran entered the harvest season recently. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

