Rehearsal of traditional New Year's concert held in Vienna, Austria

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2019 shows the scene of the rehearsal of the traditional New Year's concert at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein in Vienna, Austria. The New Year Concert of Vienna is one of the most prestigious concerts in the world. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Andris Nelsons (C), the conductor of the traditional New Year's concert, speaks during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 27, 2019. The New Year Concert of Vienna is one of the most prestigious concerts in the world. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)