China revises law to better protect forests

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/28 21:28:20

Photo:Xinhua


Chinese lawmakers Saturday voted to adopt a revision to the forest law in a bid to better protect the country's forests and facilitate green development.

The revision was adopted at the end of a six-day bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

The revised forest law will take effect on July 1, 2020.

