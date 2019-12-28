HOME >>
CHINA
China revises law to better protect forests
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/28 21:28:20
Photo:Xinhua
Chinese lawmakers Saturday voted to adopt a revision to the forest law in a bid to better protect the country's forests and facilitate green development.
The revision was adopted at the end of a six-day bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.
The revised forest law will take effect on July 1, 2020.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Beijing adds more forests, greenbelts
Xinjiang turns 1.2 mln hectares of marginal farmland into forests
China's Yan'an returns 10.77 mln mu cultivated land to forests
Posted in:
SOCIETY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus