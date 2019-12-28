Ford to recall 1,351 imported Lincoln vehicles

Photo:Xinhua

Ford Motor Company (China) will recall 1,351 Lincoln vehicles from the Chinese market, according to the country's top quality watchdog.The recall, set to begin on Jan. 1, 2020, involves imported Lincoln MKZ cars made between March 2, 2015 and June 27, 2015, and Lincoln MKX vehicles manufactured between May 26, 2015 and June 26, 2015, said a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.Due to missing important coatings of wax, when cars are driven on roads covered with road salt, road salt may cause rust and corrosion of the bolts for the steering gear motors, causing the motors to loosen and detach from the gear housings. The vehicles may lose power steering assist accordingly.The automaker promised to replace defective parts free of charge to eliminate safety risks, according to the statement.