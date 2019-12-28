Li Zhanshu speaks during closing meeting of 15th session of 13th NPC Standing Committee

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/28 22:17:10

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks during the closing meeting of the 15th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)


 

