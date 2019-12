A man wraps himself in a quilt as he sits on a cart in a cold morning in New Delhi, India, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Javed Dar/Xinhua)

A woman wraps herself in a blanket as she sells fruits in a cold morning in New Delhi, India, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Javed Dar/Xinhua)

People warm themselves near a fire in a cold morning in New Delhi, India, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Javed Dar/Xinhua)