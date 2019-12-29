China solicits public opinions on draft civil code

Pigeons fly over Tian'anmen Square after a national flag-raising ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

The full text of China's draft civil code was published on the website of the National People's Congress (NPC) Saturday to solicit public opinions.The public can either visit the NPC website or send their opinions by mail. The deadline for submitting opinions is Jan. 26.The 1,260-article draft civil code was deliberated at the just-concluded meeting of the NPC Standing Committee and is scheduled to be submitted to next year's annual NPC session for deliberation.