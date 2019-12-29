Art installation in Chengdu attracts visitors

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/29 10:09:33

People are attracted by sculptures in downtown Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan province, December 26, 2019. Installed in a glass room, the sculptures featuring paper-cutting effect look like plants growing in greenhouse. Photo:China News Service


 

People are attracted by sculptures in downtown Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan province, December 26, 2019. Installed in a glass room, the sculptures featuring paper-cutting effect look like plants growing in greenhouse. Photo:China News Service


 

People are attracted by sculptures in downtown Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan province, December 26, 2019. Installed in a glass room, the sculptures featuring paper-cutting effect look like plants growing in greenhouse. Photo:China News Service


 

People are attracted by sculptures in downtown Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan province, December 26, 2019. Installed in a glass room, the sculptures featuring paper-cutting effect look like plants growing in greenhouse. Photo: China News Service


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus