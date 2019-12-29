Snowfall transforms Taishan Mountain into beautiful winter landscape

Source:China News Service Published: 2019/12/29 10:12:17

Snowfall on December 25, 2019 made Taishan Mountain in East China's Shandong province a winter wonderland, with trees, cliffs, rocks and buildings capped with rime and snow. Photo:China News Service


 

Posted in: CHINA
