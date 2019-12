Tourists buy jerky at the 17th Hong Kong Food Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 28, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A child buys candied haws at the 17th Hong Kong Food Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 28, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists walk past a poster of the 17th Hong Kong Food Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 28, 2019. Photo:Xinhua