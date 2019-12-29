Photo taken on Dec. 28, 2019 shows a view of the Huma River in Huzhong Town of Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Huzhong Town is named "China's coldest town" with a recorded lowest temperature in history of minus 53 degrees Celsius. A section of Huma River in Huzhong Town is unfrozen throughout the year. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Dec. 28, 2019 shows a view of the Huma River in Huzhong Town of Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Huzhong Town is named "China's coldest town" with a recorded lowest temperature in history of minus 53 degrees Celsius. A section of Huma River in Huzhong Town is unfrozen throughout the year. Photo:Xinhua

