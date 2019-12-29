Weiyuan in China's Gansu develops snow, ice tourism to showcase NW China's unique scenery

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/29 10:54:21

People visit Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors take selfies at Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors take selfies at Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua


 

Children have fun at Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua


 

Visitors take photos at Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus