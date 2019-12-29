Weiyuan in China's Gansu develops snow, ice tourism to showcase NW China's unique scenery

People visit Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors take selfies at Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors take selfies at Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua

Children have fun at Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors take photos at Weiheyuan scenic spot in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Weiyuan has been in recent years developing snow and ice tourism in winter to showcase northwest China's unique scenery. Photo:Xinhua