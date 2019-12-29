Photo taken on Dec. 28, 2019 shows the exterior of a poetry themed bookstore in Shanghai, east China. The bookstore called Si'nan Books-Poetry Bookstore started business on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Readers select collections of poems in a poetry themed bookstore in Shanghai, east China, on Dec. 28, 2019. The bookstore called Si'nan Books-Poetry Bookstore started business on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

A poem themed salon is held at a poetry themed bookstore in Shanghai, east China, on Dec. 28, 2019. The bookstore called Si'nan Books-Poetry Bookstore started business on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

A reader selects collections of poems in a poetry themed bookstore in Shanghai, east China, on Dec. 28, 2019. The bookstore called Si'nan Books-Poetry Bookstore started business on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua