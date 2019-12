Farmers work in a greenhouse at Xidalu Village, Hejian City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2019. In Hejian, cultivation of off-season farm optimizes the structure of its agricultural industry and boosts local farmers' income. Photo:Xinhua

