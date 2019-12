Changbai Mountain scenic area in NE China's Jilin

People visit the Changbai Mountain scenic area, in northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists ride a snowmotor at Changbai Mountain scenic area, in northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A tourist enjoys the scenery of Tianchi Lake of Changbai Mountain, in northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A tourist makes boiling tea with snow at Changbai Mountain scenic area, in northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

