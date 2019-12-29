Tiny fish washed up to shore at White Rock Beach, Canada

Countless dead fish are seen along the shore at the White Rock Beach in White Rock, south of Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 27, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of tiny fish washed up to the shore at White Rock Beach recently, drawing crowds of birds, sea lions and harbour seals to come over for food, and also causing an influx of tourists. Photo:Xinhua

A girl shows some fish picked up from the shore at the White Rock Beach in White Rock, south of Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 27, 2019.

Seagulls feast on the countless dead fish along the shore at the White Rock Beach in White Rock, south of Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 27, 2019.

Children take a closer look of the countless tiny fish along the shore at the White Rock Beach in White Rock, south of Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 27, 2019.

A seagull and a sea lion come to feast on fish along the shore at the White Rock Beach in White Rock, south of Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 27, 2019.

Seagulls flock to the pier to feast on fish along the shore at the White Rock Beach in White Rock, south of Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 27, 2019.