Libya's UN-backed gov't forces advance against east-based army in Tripoli

Forces of the UN-backed Libyan government are seen in southern Tripoli, Libya, on Dec. 28, 2019. Forces of the UN-backed Libyan government on Saturday announced an advance against the rival east-based army in southern Tripoli. Photo:Xinhua

Forces of the UN-backed Libyan government on Saturday announced an advance against the rival east-based army in southern Tripoli.According to the information office of the UN-backed government's forces, two tanks and an armored vehicle of the east-based army were destroyed.The east-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.Thousands have been killed or injured in the fighting, and more than 120,000 were displaced.

