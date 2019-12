Crocodiles are seen at Crocoparc Agadir in Morocco, Dec. 28, 2019. Crocoparc Agadir is a crocodile zoological park in Morocco. It's home to more than 300 Nile crocodiles. Photo:Xinhua

Crocodiles are seen at Crocoparc Agadir in Morocco, Dec. 28, 2019. Crocoparc Agadir is a crocodile zoological park in Morocco. It's home to more than 300 Nile crocodiles. Photo:Xinhua

Crocodiles are seen at Crocoparc Agadir in Morocco, Dec. 28, 2019. Crocoparc Agadir is a crocodile zoological park in Morocco. It's home to more than 300 Nile crocodiles. Photo:Xinhua

Crocodiles are seen at Crocoparc Agadir in Morocco, Dec. 28, 2019. Crocoparc Agadir is a crocodile zoological park in Morocco. It's home to more than 300 Nile crocodiles. Photo:Xinhua