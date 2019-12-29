People visit the Baotu Spring in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Baotu Spring has been gushing for 16 consecutive years since September 2003. Photo:Xinhua

People visit the Baotu Spring in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Baotu Spring has been gushing for 16 consecutive years since September 2003. Photo:Xinhua

People visit the Baotu Spring in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Baotu Spring has been gushing for 16 consecutive years since September 2003. Photo:Xinhua

People visit the Baotu Spring in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 28, 2019. Baotu Spring has been gushing for 16 consecutive years since September 2003. Photo:Xinhua