Newly born southern white rhinoceros seen in Singapore Zoo

A newly born southern white rhinoceros is seen in a pen in the Singapore Zoo on Dec. 27, 2019. The Singapore Zoo welcomed its 24th southern white rhinoceros baby which was borned on Dec 19, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A newly born southern white rhinoceros is seen in a pen in the Singapore Zoo on Dec. 27, 2019. The Singapore Zoo welcomed its 24th southern white rhinoceros baby which was borned on Dec 19, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A newly born southern white rhinoceros is seen in a pen in the Singapore Zoo on Dec. 27, 2019. The Singapore Zoo welcomed its 24th southern white rhinoceros baby which was borned on Dec 19, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A newly born southern white rhinoceros is seen in a pen in the Singapore Zoo on Dec. 27, 2019. The Singapore Zoo welcomed its 24th southern white rhinoceros baby which was borned on Dec 19, 2019. Photo:Xinhua