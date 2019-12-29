DPRK's ruling party convenes new plenary session of central committee

Photo provided by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jan. 1, 2017 shows top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un speaks during a televised New Year address. (Xinhua/KCNA)

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) opened the 5th plenary session of its central committee on Saturday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.The plenary session, convened and presided over by top leader Kim Jong Un, was intended to lay out a new "transparent anti-imperialist independent stand" for the country in the face of stalled talks with the United States, the KCNA said.The meeting was held "in order to overcome the manifold and harsh trials and difficulties and further accelerate the development of the revolution with transparent anti-imperialist independent stand and firm will," the report said.It will also discuss important matters "arising in the party building and activities and in the building of the state and national defense," said the KCNA.Kim Jong Un delivered a report on the work of the WPK's Central Committee and the overall situation of state affairs at the first-day session, it reported, without elaborating on the content of the report.The meeting, attended by members and alternate members of the Central Committee and members of the WPK's Central Auditing Commission, will continue on Sunday, the report said.The meeting came days ahead of a highly-anticipated New Year's Day address by Kim Jong Un. It is being closely watched for possible major policy shift with regard to denuclearization talks with Washington, which have stalled after the second summit meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February failed to reach a deal.