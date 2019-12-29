China's weekly export container shipping index climbs

Photo taken on Dec. 17, 2019 shows a container lifted by a gantry crane at a container terminal in Anji County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The container throughput of the Huzhou Port has exceeded 0.5 million TEU by far this year, while the number of export containers raised 17.2 percent compared with the same period last year. Photo:Xinhua

China's index of export container transport rose in the past week, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 878.86, up 2.9 percent from a week earlier, according to the exchange.The sub-index for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea service led the increase with a week-on-week growth of 11.8 percent, followed by the Mediterranean route and the South America route, which climbed 11.7 percent and 4 percent respectively from last week.The sub-index for the Korea service saw the greatest decline with a 3.9-percent slip from the previous week, while the sub-readings for the East America route fell 1.9 percent.The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 14 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.