Nasdaq-listed cancer drugs developer secures tumor immunotherapy in China

Visitors get information on smart medical equipment during an "Internet plus healthcare" exhibition of the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in September, 2019. Held as part of the fourth China-Arab States Expo, the event showcases the latest technological developments by Chinese and international exhibitors in the smart healthcare industry. Photo: Xinhua

Nasdaq-listed cancer drugs developer BeiGene Ltd said its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab has received approval from the Chinese regulator, the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), as a treatment for patients with classical Hodgkin's lymphoma who have received at least two prior therapies.Following the recent approval of Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November, tislelizumab is BeiGene Ltd's first drug approved in China.The tislelizumab is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR, which is believed to play an essential role in activating phagocytosis in macrophages to minimize its negative impact on T effector cells, according to a note sent to the Global Times on Saturday.The company said it is conducting 15 registration-enabling clinical trials to evaluate tislelizumab in 23 countries and regions globally in prevalent cancer types such as lung, liver, esophageal and gastric cancers, with over 4,800 patients enrolled to date in its broad development program.In addition, a supplementary new drug application for tislelizumab in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma has been accepted and granted priority review by the center for drug evaluation at the NMPA.The US FDA in November approved BeiGene Ltd's lymphoma treatment, validating the China-based drugmaker's strategy of largely using data from trials held outside the US to file for approval, according to Reuters.Amgen Inc was reported that it would take a 20.5 percent stake in BeiGene to expand its presence in the world's most populous country.