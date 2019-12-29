BTS member top TC Candler’s 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2019 list

BTS member Jeon Jung-Kook

Jeon Jung-Kook, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, took first place on movie reviewer TC Candler's 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2019 list on Friday. Other members of BTS, Kim Tae-Hyung , Jimin and Jin, ranked in at No. 4, 19 and 44, respectively.A total of Chinese celebrities - Xiao Zhan, Lay Zhang, Cai Xukun, Jackson Wang, Jing Boran, Wong Yuk Hei, Lu Han and Godfrey Gao - also made it onto the list. Xiao, who earned huge popularity for his role in the hit Chinese TV series The Untamed, came in No.6 - the highest rank among the eight male stars.In the video for the list, the picture of Gao, who came in No.84, turned to black and white to pay respect to the actor, who passed away on November 27 after collapsing while filming a sports entertainment show in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province.The list drove thousands of Chinese netizens wild, with many taking to social media to express their excitement."Congratulations to Jeon Jung-Kook for winning not only the most handsome face in Asia, but also worldwide. You deserve the championship," one Chinese BTS fan commented on Sina Weibo."Our Xiao Zhan has good looks and also strong acting and singing ability. He is modest, positive, and hard-working. He is perfect," one netizen posted on Sina Weibo.Besides the most handsome faces of 2019, TC Candler also released the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2019 list on Friday. Members of the hit South Korean girl group Black Pink, Lisa, Jennie and Rose respectively ranked in at No.3, 19 and 66 on the list.