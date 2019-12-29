What's trending on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Sunday?

The Tencent Star Awards dominate as Xiao Zhan and Wang Yibo sit together, Cai Xukun holds first dance show, Kris Wu and Lu Han greet each other

Xiao Zhan Photo: VCG

Xiao Zhan and Wang Yibo, the two lead actors in the hit Chinese television series The Untamed, attended the 2019 Tencent Star Awards on Saturday night.In front of the stage, the two stars were seen sitting and chatting together.When Chinese singer Zhang Bichen sang the theme song for The Untamed on stage, the continuous screaming from the audience seemed to surprise the two actors as they both appeared a bit shy.Afterwards, the two posed for a group photo with other celebrities, including the winners of the 2019 VIP Star award - actor Yang Yang and actresses Zhao Liying, Yang Mi and Dilireba."It is so great to see them together again after filming The Untamed. We love you," one fan posted on Sina Weibo.

Cai Xukun Photo: VCG

Chinese singer Cai Xukun gave his first dance performance while singing his new song "Rebirth" at the 2019 Tencent Star Awards on Saturday night.During his dance routine, his earphone accidently fell out, but the young star quickly picked it up and put it back into his pocket without missing a beat.Many Chinese fans were amazed by his professionalism and took to social media to compliment his dance performance."Just like the name of song 'Rebirth,' I saw our kunkun perfectly portray the meaning through his dance. You are our king," one netizen commented on Sina Weibo.

Kris Wu Photo: VCG

Former members of South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, Kris Wu and Lu Han, met backstage at the 2019 Tencent Star Awards on Saturday. Fans went crazy when the two were seen kindly greeting each other with sweet smiles on their faces.Wu wore a black pleated coat with white lining that led to netizens calling him a "royal prince," while Lu appeared in a sequin suit. The interaction between the two drove many Chinese netizens crazy, leading many to post on Sina Weibo their previous dance performances back when they were in EXO."They two are so handsome. We can tell they have a very good friendship through their smiles," one netizen wrote on Sina Weibo.For the latest showbiz updates, please follow us on Twitter @GlobalTimesLife