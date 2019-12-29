How did Indian films fare in the Chinese market this year?

Promotional material for Mom Photo: Maoyan

Promotional material for Kaabil Photo: Maoyan

Film Date of Release Box Office Andhadhun April 3 325 million yuan Mom May 10 112 million yuan Beyond the Clouds May 24 2.26 million yuan Kaabil June 5 35.44 million yuan 2.0 September 6 21.40 million yuan Ittefaq October 25 9.27 million yuan

Film Score on Douban (out of 10) Reviews Rubaru Roshni 9.0 162 Hamid 8.1 71 Chhichhore 8.0 4,448 Super 30 7.8 273 Article 15 7.7 1,003 Gully Boy 7.5 1,396

Indian films have been an increasing hit in China in recent years. Even the newly released Chinese detective movie Sheep Without a Shepherd, adapted from the 2013 Indian thriller Drishyam has performed both critically and financially. With 2019 almost at an end, it's time to look back and see how Bollywood has performed in China this year.Aside from Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, which was scheduled to release on December 6 but then delayed, possibly until next year, a total of seven Indian films were released in the Chinese mainland in 2019. The most recent of them, Gold: The Dream That United Our Nation, which came out in 2018 in India, hit the silver screen in the Chinese mainland on December 13. The historical sports drama, directed by Reema Kagti, has earned an estimated total of 645,000 yuan ($92,203) in Chinese mainland as of Sunday.Data: MaoyanThe other six films were Andhadhun, Mom, Beyond the Clouds, Kaabil, 2.0 and Ittefaq.The total box office of the seven Indian films adds up to 506.02 million yuan, a 71 percent drop from 1.75 billion yuan in 2018. Notably, the highest-grossing film, Andhadhun, accounted for more than half of the total box office of Indian films in the mainland, reminding people of the huge success of Indian film Secret Superstar in 2018.Starring Aamir Khan, Secret Superstar hit theaters in January 2018 and grossed 747 million yuan, far more than the total box office of all Indian films in the mainland this year.In February, English-language daily The Hindu published the article "China's affair with Bollywood is now more down than up. But everybody loves Mishu." While the article acknowledged the remarkably large Chinese fan base of Aamir Khan, who is nicknamed Mishu in China, it attributed the decreasing vigor of Indian films in China to audiences' fatigue of similar stories or stories to which Chinese audiences couldn't relate."Greed on part of distributors on both sides of the border [comes into play]. After the super success of Dangal and Secret Superstar, they got impatient. They didn't think about factors like audience fatigue or the lack of connect, and went all out to launch whatever they could," the article quoted a Beijing-based Indian film producer.Meanwhile, competition from Chinese films and other foreign films in 2019 was rather fierce, with big players such as The Wandering Earth (4.67 billion yuan) and Avengers: Endgame (4.24 billion yuan).At the same time, 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, so various films dedicated to the anniversary have been coming on strong. Take the three National Day blockbusters for instance, My People, My Country (3.07 billion yuan), The Climbers (1.09 billion yuan) and The Captain (2.89 billion yuan). Arguably, their wins could be connected to Bollywood's weak performance in China this year.

Data: Douban



While things may look dire for Indian movies in China, The Hindu article concluded "the love for Bollywood is far from over… They are everyday stories… And this is what attracts the Chinese people."



On Chinese media review website Douban, several 2019 Indian films achieved high scores despite not screening in mainland theaters, which shows that China's love affair with Bollywood is far from over.



Documentary Rubaru Roshni was produced by Kiran Rao, an Indian film producer, and Aamir Khan, who also appears in the beginning of the documentary. Many reviewers said they took notice of the film because of Mishu.



Released on September 6 in India, Hindi coming-of-age comedy Chhichhore, which follows the life of seven friends from 1992 to present, is the most reviewed film in the chart. One review compared it to Three Idiots as they share the themes of youth, life, friendship and family.



"It is suitable to be screened in Asian countries where exams are a big deal. It examines how we should educate children and how to face failure," wrote another review.



In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Indian director R. Balakrishnan said that the cultures of India and China are very similar. He noted that the emotions that resonate with both audiences are also very similar, and this allows Chinese to connect with Indian characters.



Hopefully, these similarities will allow Bollywood to fare better in 2020.



