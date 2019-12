A man dressed in Santa Clause costume steers his home-made cart in a toy vehicle race in Sibenik, Croatia, on Dec. 28, 2019. (Dusko Jaramaz/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Participants steer their home-made carts in a toy vehicle race in Sibenik, Croatia, on Dec. 28, 2019. (Dusko Jaramaz/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Participants of a toy vehicle race are ready to go on their home-made carts in Sibenik, Croatia, on Dec. 28, 2019. (Dusko Jaramaz/Pixsell via Xinhua)